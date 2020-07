Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

29110 Atherstone St

Spring, TX 77386



**SPECIAL:1/2 off first month's rent and no application fee. **



Freshly remodeled, this Spring, TX home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1,260 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today. New Fridge and Stove to be installed prior to move in.



*$50 Per Adult Applicant (18+)

*Pet fees apply with owner approval