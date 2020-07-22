All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 28922 Village Creek Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
28922 Village Creek Loop
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:57 PM

28922 Village Creek Loop

28922 Village Creek Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28922 Village Creek Loop, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
8922 Village Creek Loop, Spring, TX 77386 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful home at great location. Interior has fresh paint and is immaculate. No carpet entire house. Split floor plan with spacious living and dining. Master bath with separate bath and shower. Nice back patio and oversized backyard are ready for entertaining. Neighborhood features a tree-shaded park, playground, basketball, volleyball, covered picnic tables, catch and release pond. Minutes away from Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Rd, Exxon-Mobil headquarters, I-45 and The Woodlands. Highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. LISTED BY: WALZEL PROPERTIES DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR STATUS CHANGE. [ Published 5-Dec-19 / ID 3300942 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28922 Village Creek Loop have any available units?
28922 Village Creek Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 28922 Village Creek Loop have?
Some of 28922 Village Creek Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28922 Village Creek Loop currently offering any rent specials?
28922 Village Creek Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28922 Village Creek Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 28922 Village Creek Loop is pet friendly.
Does 28922 Village Creek Loop offer parking?
No, 28922 Village Creek Loop does not offer parking.
Does 28922 Village Creek Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28922 Village Creek Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28922 Village Creek Loop have a pool?
No, 28922 Village Creek Loop does not have a pool.
Does 28922 Village Creek Loop have accessible units?
No, 28922 Village Creek Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 28922 Village Creek Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 28922 Village Creek Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28922 Village Creek Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 28922 Village Creek Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd
Magnolia, TX 77354
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch