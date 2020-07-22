28922 Village Creek Loop

Amenities

8922 Village Creek Loop, Spring, TX 77386 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful home at great location. Interior has fresh paint and is immaculate. No carpet entire house. Split floor plan with spacious living and dining. Master bath with separate bath and shower. Nice back patio and oversized backyard are ready for entertaining. Neighborhood features a tree-shaded park, playground, basketball, volleyball, covered picnic tables, catch and release pond. Minutes away from Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Rd, Exxon-Mobil headquarters, I-45 and The Woodlands. Highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. LISTED BY: WALZEL PROPERTIES DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR STATUS CHANGE. [ Published 5-Dec-19 / ID 3300942 ]