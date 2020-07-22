24414 Cottonwood Cove Lane

Amenities

Woodlands area home available! Please note: The garage apartment is being marketed separately for $600/mo, the $1700 rent is for the home and 2 car garage only. The home AND apartment rented together is $2200/mo. The main home has 1.5 stories has has been completely renovated with attractive tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and carpet. Large bedrooms with an extra living room on the second floor, big backyard with a tire swing! Easy access to 45N and 99, zoned to Conroe ISD, close proximity to major Woodlands shopping, venues and restaurants!