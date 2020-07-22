All apartments in Montgomery County
2226 Spring Lake Park Lane
2226 Spring Lake Park Lane

2226 Spring Lake Park Lane · No Longer Available
2226 Spring Lake Park Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
game room
parking
Looking for a short term rental? Check out this gorgeous Conventry home in the gated community of Imperial Lakes. The open floor plan features a great room with wall of windows over looking the patio and backyard. The family room has a gas fireplace, custom built ins and high ceilings. Kitchen overlooks the family room that features granite counter tops, center island, breakfast bar, and gas cook top to name a few. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and a good size study that are all downstairs with a extra large game room upstairs. The Master bedroom features a wall of windows with wood title flooring.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have any available units?
2226 Spring Lake Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have?
Some of 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Spring Lake Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Spring Lake Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
