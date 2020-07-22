2226 Spring Lake Park Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Looking for a short term rental? Check out this gorgeous Conventry home in the gated community of Imperial Lakes. The open floor plan features a great room with wall of windows over looking the patio and backyard. The family room has a gas fireplace, custom built ins and high ceilings. Kitchen overlooks the family room that features granite counter tops, center island, breakfast bar, and gas cook top to name a few. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and a good size study that are all downstairs with a extra large game room upstairs. The Master bedroom features a wall of windows with wood title flooring.