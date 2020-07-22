221 Springs Edge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous brick home in the gated community of April Sound! This home features hardwood floors, crown molding and vaulted ceilings in several rooms. The master suite is irresistible with wood tile in the bathroom, separate vanities, a walk-in shower and an over-sized tub! The formal living room has gaslog fireplace as its focal point with large windows looking out to the serene backyard. The formal dining also has a vaulted ceiling and wainscoting and is located just off of the living and kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, tons of cabinet storage and a corner pantry. The office and utility room are located off of the kitchen. All spare bedrooms are up. Outside you will find a screened in back porch and a tranquil backyard that is fenced.