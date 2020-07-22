All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:15 PM

17019 Lexington Drive

17019 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17019 Lexington Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77385

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
hot tub
new construction
Gorgeous new former Model from Precision Homes on a 20,000 sqft lot. Home features a chef's dream kitchen with Granite counter tops and a NEW stainless steel Refrigerator included! Ample counter space and cabinet storage! Perfect for entertaining, this home has large Formal Living and Formal Dining spaces for large or small gatherings. Breakfast area right off the kitchen has large windows for tons of natural light. Go through the large utility room that leads you out onto your back deck for a relaxing morning coffee. Or sit on your covered front porch and watch the neighborhood goings-on. Relax in your large Master suite that boasts a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closets. Spacious secondary rooms with large closets will be perfect for all of your needs! Tankless water heater for on-demand hot water! Spray-foam insulation will keep you cool on those hot summer days and warm on those chilly winter nights! Home is on a well/ Aerobic system- No water/sewer bills! Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17019 Lexington Drive have any available units?
17019 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 17019 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 17019 Lexington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17019 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17019 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17019 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17019 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 17019 Lexington Drive offer parking?
No, 17019 Lexington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17019 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17019 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17019 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 17019 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17019 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 17019 Lexington Drive has accessible units.
Does 17019 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17019 Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17019 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17019 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
