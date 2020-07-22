17019 Lexington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible hot tub new construction

Gorgeous new former Model from Precision Homes on a 20,000 sqft lot. Home features a chef's dream kitchen with Granite counter tops and a NEW stainless steel Refrigerator included! Ample counter space and cabinet storage! Perfect for entertaining, this home has large Formal Living and Formal Dining spaces for large or small gatherings. Breakfast area right off the kitchen has large windows for tons of natural light. Go through the large utility room that leads you out onto your back deck for a relaxing morning coffee. Or sit on your covered front porch and watch the neighborhood goings-on. Relax in your large Master suite that boasts a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closets. Spacious secondary rooms with large closets will be perfect for all of your needs! Tankless water heater for on-demand hot water! Spray-foam insulation will keep you cool on those hot summer days and warm on those chilly winter nights! Home is on a well/ Aerobic system- No water/sewer bills! Move-in ready!