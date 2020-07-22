14690 Old Conroe Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool air conditioning game room

Country living at its best. Beautifully updated large home with pool on 5.6 acres. Close to amenities and hustle and bustle yet peaceful and quiet. 2 acres are cleared & fenced. Close to the Woodlands & Magnolia and everything they have to offer yet tranquil. Home was updated 2 yrs ago. Granite counter tops, new paint, carpet! 3 story high windows bringing the outside in. Pool, 2 regular & climate controlled storage, Covered porch, pergola & Gazebo to enjoy all weather. Refrigerator, Pool & Yard maintenance included. Move in Ready. Master bedroom has door to go to the pool. 4 Bedrooms upstairs has 2 Jack n Jill bathrooms giving all bedrooms private bathroom access. Small game room upstairs. Downstairs you have office n formal dining as you enter. Sweeping staircase greets you as you walk towards a large living room with view of the pool and outside through large picture window glass wall. 2 half baths for the pool & the guests inside the house. Kitchen has true butlers.