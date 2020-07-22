14690 Old Conroe Rd

Amenities
Country living at its best. Beautifully updated large home with pool on 5.6 acres. Close to amenities and hustle and bustle yet peaceful and quiet. 2 acres are cleared & fenced. Close to the Woodlands & Magnolia and everything they have to offer yet tranquil. Home was updated 2 yrs ago. Granite counter tops, new paint, carpet! 3 story high windows bringing the outside in. Pool, 2 regular & climate controlled storage, Covered porch, pergola & Gazebo to enjoy all weather. Refrigerator, Pool & Yard maintenance included. Move in Ready. Master bedroom has door to go to the pool. 4 Bedrooms upstairs has 2 Jack n Jill bathrooms giving all bedrooms private bathroom access. Small game room upstairs. Downstairs you have office n formal dining as you enter. Sweeping staircase greets you as you walk towards a large living room with view of the pool and outside through large picture window glass wall. 2 half baths for the pool & the guests inside the house. Kitchen has true butlers.