14690 Old Conroe Rd
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:43 AM

14690 Old Conroe Rd

14690 Old Conroe Road · No Longer Available
Location

14690 Old Conroe Road, Montgomery County, TX 77384

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Country living at its best. Beautifully updated large home with pool on 5.6 acres. Close to amenities and hustle and bustle yet peaceful and quiet. 2 acres are cleared & fenced. Close to the Woodlands & Magnolia and everything they have to offer yet tranquil. Home was updated 2 yrs ago. Granite counter tops, new paint, carpet! 3 story high windows bringing the outside in. Pool, 2 regular & climate controlled storage, Covered porch, pergola & Gazebo to enjoy all weather. Refrigerator, Pool & Yard maintenance included. Move in Ready. Master bedroom has door to go to the pool. 4 Bedrooms upstairs has 2 Jack n Jill bathrooms giving all bedrooms private bathroom access. Small game room upstairs. Downstairs you have office n formal dining as you enter. Sweeping staircase greets you as you walk towards a large living room with view of the pool and outside through large picture window glass wall. 2 half baths for the pool & the guests inside the house. Kitchen has true butlers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have any available units?
14690 Old Conroe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have?
Some of 14690 Old Conroe Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14690 Old Conroe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14690 Old Conroe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14690 Old Conroe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14690 Old Conroe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd offer parking?
No, 14690 Old Conroe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14690 Old Conroe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14690 Old Conroe Rd has a pool.
Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have accessible units?
No, 14690 Old Conroe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14690 Old Conroe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14690 Old Conroe Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14690 Old Conroe Rd has units with air conditioning.
