13947 Westfield Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:47 PM

13947 Westfield Drive

13947 Westfield Dr · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13947 Westfield Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Venice floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers a downstairs master bedroom, and an upstairs gameroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13947 Westfield Drive have any available units?
13947 Westfield Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13947 Westfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13947 Westfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13947 Westfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13947 Westfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13947 Westfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13947 Westfield Drive offers parking.
Does 13947 Westfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13947 Westfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13947 Westfield Drive have a pool?
No, 13947 Westfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13947 Westfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 13947 Westfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13947 Westfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13947 Westfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13947 Westfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13947 Westfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
