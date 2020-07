Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit in Walden Marine Vistas on Lake Conroe. Walden is a resort style community with golf course, yacht club, clubhouse and more! Condo is nicely appointed with wood look porcelain tile in the main living area and bathrooms. You can enjoy the surroundings on the balcony just off the main living area. Pool for residents enjoyment!