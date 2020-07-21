10723 Estelle Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Wow! This will be Gone Fast! Location Location Location. Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath with Open Floor Plan + Fully Enclosed Sun Room/Bonus Room with A/C. Freshly Updated with New Paint. Large Front Porch and Covered Back Patio. Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Located in Cape Conroe in the Heart of Montgomery on Cul-De-Sac Street. Highly Acclaimed Montgomery ISD. Minutes Away from Shopping and Amenities. The home's in this Neighborhood Move Quick. Schedule Your Showing Today!