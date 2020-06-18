All apartments in Missouri City
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:23 PM

15315 E Fondren Cir

15315 East Fondren Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15315 East Fondren Circle, Missouri City, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
- MOVE IN READY!!! GREAT FLOOR PLAN! MATURE LANDSCAPING AND NEIGHBORHOOD. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATH! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME FEATURES CARPET AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND DECORATIVE BACK SPLASH THAT HIGHLIGHT THE KITCHEN. LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND FENCED YARD. BOTH BATHROOMS INCLUDE VANITIES! NEAR THE PARK AND POOL! THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH MORE DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

(RLNE4349825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

