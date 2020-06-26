921 Park Place Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful home in one of the best communities of Ellis County. You'll enjoy the layout of the house, fireplace in the living room, and the location! Walking distance to schools and parks and just a few minutes from downtown Midlothian. The fenced yard and covered patio are great for outdoor activities and grilling out. Better hurry - this won't last on long on the market!



NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/5/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

