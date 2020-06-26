All apartments in Midlothian
921 Park Place Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 Park Place Boulevard

921 Park Place Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

921 Park Place Boulevard, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful home in one of the best communities of Ellis County. You'll enjoy the layout of the house, fireplace in the living room, and the location! Walking distance to schools and parks and just a few minutes from downtown Midlothian. The fenced yard and covered patio are great for outdoor activities and grilling out. Better hurry - this won't last on long on the market!

Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 4.

NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.

Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
