701 Westminster Drive

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home in Kensington Park! Light, bright & open floor plan. Bedroom with large walk-in closet & french doors off entry makes great office or study. Huge living room with fireplace opens to breakfast nook & kitchen with granite counters, built-in microwave, pantry, stainless steel appliances & plenty of cabinet and counter space. Split bedrooms. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & big walk-in closet. Ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast, utility & baths. Wood floors in living. 3rd bedroom has nice walk-in closet & is directly across from 2nd bath with 2 sinks. Large backyard. Garage door opener. Easy access to major roads & schools.