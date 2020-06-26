All apartments in Midlothian
701 Westminster Drive

Location

701 Westminster Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home in Kensington Park! Light, bright & open floor plan. Bedroom with large walk-in closet & french doors off entry makes great office or study. Huge living room with fireplace opens to breakfast nook & kitchen with granite counters, built-in microwave, pantry, stainless steel appliances & plenty of cabinet and counter space. Split bedrooms. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & big walk-in closet. Ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast, utility & baths. Wood floors in living. 3rd bedroom has nice walk-in closet & is directly across from 2nd bath with 2 sinks. Large backyard. Garage door opener. Easy access to major roads & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

