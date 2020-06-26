434 Garden Tree Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room

Beautifully upgraded home in coveted Midlothian ISD - Home features 4 bedrooms with 3 living and 2 dining areas. Master, guest bedrooms, and living down with gameroom and media up. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances looks over large living area with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio. Small dog negotiable with additional deposit. Available for immediate move-in.



No Cats Allowed



