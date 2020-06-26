All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:37 PM

434 Garden Tree Trail

434 Garden Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

434 Garden Tree Trail, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Beautifully upgraded home in coveted Midlothian ISD - Home features 4 bedrooms with 3 living and 2 dining areas. Master, guest bedrooms, and living down with gameroom and media up. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances looks over large living area with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio. Small dog negotiable with additional deposit. Available for immediate move-in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5423642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Garden Tree Trail have any available units?
434 Garden Tree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 434 Garden Tree Trail have?
Some of 434 Garden Tree Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Garden Tree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
434 Garden Tree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Garden Tree Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Garden Tree Trail is pet friendly.
Does 434 Garden Tree Trail offer parking?
No, 434 Garden Tree Trail does not offer parking.
Does 434 Garden Tree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Garden Tree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Garden Tree Trail have a pool?
No, 434 Garden Tree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 434 Garden Tree Trail have accessible units?
No, 434 Garden Tree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Garden Tree Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Garden Tree Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Garden Tree Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Garden Tree Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

