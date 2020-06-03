All apartments in Midlothian
432 Blake Lane
432 Blake Lane

432 Blake Ln · No Longer Available
Location

432 Blake Ln, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$45 Application Fee per adult.

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom duplex on highly sought after Blake Lane. Large fenced backyard, spacious master suite with extra large master closet. Available May 1st. Listing agent has ownership interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Blake Lane have any available units?
432 Blake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 432 Blake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
432 Blake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Blake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 432 Blake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 432 Blake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 432 Blake Lane offers parking.
Does 432 Blake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Blake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Blake Lane have a pool?
No, 432 Blake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 432 Blake Lane have accessible units?
No, 432 Blake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Blake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Blake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Blake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Blake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

