Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom duplex on highly sought after Blake Lane. Large fenced backyard, spacious master suite with extra large master closet. Available May 1st. Listing agent has ownership interest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 432 Blake Lane have any available units?
432 Blake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 432 Blake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
432 Blake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.