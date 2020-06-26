411 Rio Grande Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

411 Rio Grande, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Mobile Home in Midlothian TX - This home is located on a property that is well treed and spacious. The corner lot is a great place to live, work, and play! You'll enjoy the quiet neighborhood and easy access to Hwy 287, churches, and shopping! The out-buildings work well for rough storage or working! This is a very clean property and has great amenities like a separate room for laundry, large tub for soaking, and lots of space on the inside. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Manangement to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet fees, Water bill is paid by the tenant monthly using the tenant portal.



(RLNE3820929)