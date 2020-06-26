All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 411 Rio Grande Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, TX
/
411 Rio Grande Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:38 PM

411 Rio Grande Drive

411 Rio Grande Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

411 Rio Grande Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
411 Rio Grande, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Mobile Home in Midlothian TX - This home is located on a property that is well treed and spacious. The corner lot is a great place to live, work, and play! You'll enjoy the quiet neighborhood and easy access to Hwy 287, churches, and shopping! The out-buildings work well for rough storage or working! This is a very clean property and has great amenities like a separate room for laundry, large tub for soaking, and lots of space on the inside. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Manangement to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet fees, Water bill is paid by the tenant monthly using the tenant portal.

(RLNE3820929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Rio Grande Drive have any available units?
411 Rio Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
Is 411 Rio Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
411 Rio Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Rio Grande Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Rio Grande Drive is pet friendly.
Does 411 Rio Grande Drive offer parking?
No, 411 Rio Grande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 411 Rio Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Rio Grande Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Rio Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 411 Rio Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 411 Rio Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 411 Rio Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Rio Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Rio Grande Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr
Midlothian, TX 76065
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road
Midlothian, TX 76065

Similar Pages

Midlothian 1 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GymMidlothian Apartments with Parking
Midlothian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District