Stunning 2 story Grand Home with amazing features.6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Large eat in kitchen with an island and office area. 2 master suites one upstairs and one downstairs.One bedroom could be used as an office. 2 living areas downstairs and large gameroom upstairs with a seperate media room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have any available units?
2613 Sandstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 2613 Sandstone Lane have?
Some of 2613 Sandstone Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Sandstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Sandstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.