Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 Sandstone Lane

2613 Sandstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Sandstone Ln, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 2 story Grand Home with amazing features.6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Large eat in kitchen with an island and office area. 2 master suites one upstairs and one downstairs.One bedroom could be used as an office. 2 living areas downstairs and large gameroom upstairs with a seperate media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have any available units?
2613 Sandstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 2613 Sandstone Lane have?
Some of 2613 Sandstone Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Sandstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Sandstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Sandstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Sandstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Sandstone Lane offers parking.
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Sandstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have a pool?
No, 2613 Sandstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 2613 Sandstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Sandstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Sandstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Sandstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

