250 Ashlawn Drive

Fantastic low maintenance rental in the heart of the amenity-rich master planned community of Lawson Farms! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, island kitchen with granite countertops and refrigerator is included! Large master suite with en suite bath, garden tub and separate shower! Three secondary bedrooms, oversized study and two car garage! Zoned to MIDLOTHIAN ISD schools (Larue Miller Elementary School, Frank Seale Middle School, Midlothian High School). Built in 2017, everything is brand new and move in ready! A 26' x 10' Covered Patio (Like No Other) to entertain & enjoy!!!