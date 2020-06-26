All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:40 PM

250 Ashlawn Drive

250 Ashlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

250 Ashlawn Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic low maintenance rental in the heart of the amenity-rich master planned community of Lawson Farms! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, island kitchen with granite countertops and refrigerator is included! Large master suite with en suite bath, garden tub and separate shower! Three secondary bedrooms, oversized study and two car garage! Zoned to MIDLOTHIAN ISD schools (Larue Miller Elementary School, Frank Seale Middle School, Midlothian High School). Built in 2017, everything is brand new and move in ready! A 26' x 10' Covered Patio (Like No Other) to entertain & enjoy!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Ashlawn Drive have any available units?
250 Ashlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 250 Ashlawn Drive have?
Some of 250 Ashlawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Ashlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
250 Ashlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Ashlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 250 Ashlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 250 Ashlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 250 Ashlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 250 Ashlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Ashlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Ashlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 250 Ashlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 250 Ashlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 250 Ashlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Ashlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Ashlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Ashlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Ashlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
