Midlothian, TX
242 Ashlawn Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:46 AM

242 Ashlawn Drive

242 Ashlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

242 Ashlawn Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Almost New 2017 Home ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful home features an open concept floor plan with a HUGE KITCHEN that offers natural light from a skylight. The Granite counters, an eat-in bar plus dining area, large island, espresso cabinets and open to the family room all give this kitchen the pop you've been looking for! Mother-in law style split bedroom plan with an additional office with french doors that could function as a 4th bedroom. Extra large bedrooms, two living areas 2.5 car garage, Green Belt behind, and tons of utility saving energy efficiency items are just a few of the features you'll enjoy at this home that's super close to shopping, parks, community pool and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Ashlawn Drive have any available units?
242 Ashlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 242 Ashlawn Drive have?
Some of 242 Ashlawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Ashlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
242 Ashlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Ashlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 242 Ashlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 242 Ashlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 242 Ashlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 242 Ashlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Ashlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Ashlawn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 242 Ashlawn Drive has a pool.
Does 242 Ashlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 242 Ashlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Ashlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Ashlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Ashlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Ashlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

