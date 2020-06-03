All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated April 9 2020

1316 Melanie Trail

1316 Melanie Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Melanie Trl, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

Long term tenants just moved out so that means this unit will be upgraded and like new by move in! Fresh paint throughout, and upgraded flooring in the bedrooms. There is no carpet in this unit as bedrooms are being replaced with LVP, tile common areas as well as wet areas. 3 bed 2 bath with lots of space and very well laid out. Feels much larger than 1101 feet. Wonderful local landlords who are responsive and on top of tenant requests. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ISD and measurements to be verified by the tenant and or agent. Pets on case by case basis with 300 non refundable pet fee due for first pet and 100 for each additional there after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Melanie Trail have any available units?
1316 Melanie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1316 Melanie Trail have?
Some of 1316 Melanie Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Melanie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Melanie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Melanie Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Melanie Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Melanie Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Melanie Trail offers parking.
Does 1316 Melanie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Melanie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Melanie Trail have a pool?
No, 1316 Melanie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Melanie Trail have accessible units?
No, 1316 Melanie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Melanie Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Melanie Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Melanie Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Melanie Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

