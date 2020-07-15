AL
/
TX
/
mesquite
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

93 Studio Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
11 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$875
583 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Garland. On-site amenities include Luxer One locker system. Apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open floor plans. Patios and balconies provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Results within 10 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
11 Units Available
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,250
957 sqft
Set in the Dallas downtown district and close to popular entertainment destinations like the Katy Trail and Victory Park, properties here boast vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community with gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
43 Units Available
Vickery
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,064
484 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
Adjacent to Highland Park and close to the I-75. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens and built-in book shelves. On-site amenities include a lounge with Starbucks coffee bar, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,060
567 sqft
This pet-friendly community is situated where the Dallas Arts District and Uptown meet. The beautiful units have washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops. Community features include a game room, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
38 Units Available
Victory Park
SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,305
604 sqft
Its location in Victory Park means shopping, dining and everything else is within walking distance of this community. Private balconies provide amazing views of Dallas. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, clubhouse, concierge and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
590 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, islands, hardwood-style flooring and in-unit laundry. Residential amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling area, pub and resident lounges. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
60 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
20 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$979
576 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
20 Units Available
Vickery
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,274
708 sqft
Just off Highway 75 and adjacent to The Shops at Park Lane. These 1-2 bedroom units include 10-foot ceilings, private balcony and walk-in closets. Numerous on-site amenities like rooftop lounge, pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,193
645 sqft
Located near the Farmers Market and Dallas Arts District. Pet-friendly, with an on-site clubhouse, gym and pool. Residents enjoy their own private balcony or patio. Stainless steel appliances in units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,242
519 sqft
Minutes from downtown Dallas. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and designer lighting. Fitness center with free classes, rooftop bar with city views. Close to Katy Trail and Hwy 75.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
41 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,152
499 sqft
Medieval Times and Reverchon Park are both convenient to this property. Back home, residents enjoy granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and an EV charging station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Vickery
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,010
569 sqft
Luxury Midtown Park apartments conveniently located right off I-75 and near a DART railway station. Modern floor plans feature concrete or hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Close to a Trader Joe's and Northpark Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Vickery
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
445 sqft
Looking for your next home sweet home? Well, choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make, so we want to help you by giving you the best option with Tribeca On The Creek, where you can make yourself at home with our
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,355
621 sqft
Great Uptown Dallas location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Luxurious apartment homes with a/c, in-unit laundry and new renovations. Also includes 24-hour fitness center, volleyball court and pool!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111, Dallas, TX
Studio
$980
871 sqft
Enjoy the scenic vista of downtown Dallas from your rooftop terrace at Post Heights apartments, TX. Close to the Arts District, these plush living spaces combine access to a 24-hr gym with a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,530
573 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
75 West
7927 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
595 sqft
Upscale community situated just minutes from Medical City, downtown Dallas and shopping at North Park Mall. Units include laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents also have access to gym, pool, sauna and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
$
38 Units Available
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,433
698 sqft
Experience hassle-free city living with a beautiful view of downtown Dallas. Choose from studio and one- to two-bedroom units with access to a high-tech fitness center, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
44 Units Available
Uptown
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,470
593 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
Rent Report
Mesquite

July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesquite rents increase sharply over the past month

Mesquite rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,110 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,379 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mesquite

    As rents have increased marginally in Mesquite, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mesquite is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,379 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesquite 3 BedroomsMesquite Accessible ApartmentsMesquite Apartments under $1,000Mesquite Apartments under $800Mesquite Apartments under $900Mesquite Apartments with BalconyMesquite Apartments with GarageMesquite Apartments with GymMesquite Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesquite Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Apartments with PoolMesquite Apartments with Washer-DryerMesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Furnished ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly PlacesMesquite Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Towne Crossing

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Eastfield CollegeAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District