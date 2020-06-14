Apartment List
46 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakewood Hills
8 Units Available
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
Luxury living in a tropical resort-like setting in these Dallas apartments for rent, available now.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakewood Hills
2 Units Available
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
The Verandah Bungalos Live here if: you consider your dog a member of your family The Verandah Bungalos have gone to the dogs...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Oak Lawn
47 Units Available
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,529
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1482 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly apartments in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood. A resort pool, restaurants on the street level and a sky lounge beckon. A commuter's dream just off 75, minutes from downtown businesses.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1215 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to Turtle Creek and Uptown Dallas. The luxury furnished apartment homes offer washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Community amenities include swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Victory Park
45 Units Available
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,570
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,913
2383 sqft
Located in the West End Historic District adjacent to Route 366. Yoga, concierge, gym and swimming pool. Green community. Units are furnished and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1040 sqft
Adjacent to J.W. Ray Park and only moments from Highway 75, this Uptown Dallas property is a green community that offers a clubhouse, garage parking, pool and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units are furnished.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Dallas
58 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,520
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Uptown
16 Units Available
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
986 sqft
Sophisticated living with crown molding in living rooms and bedrooms. Fully-equipped fitness center, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Swimming pool with waterfall. Gated underground garage parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,296
1340 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,057
1759 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,578
2313 sqft
Convenience is tops at Gables at Highland Park Brownstones, where a 24-hr gym, an elevator and package receiving make living easy. Plus, Whole Foods is walking-distance away and the Dallas North Tollway is nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
66 Units Available
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,330
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,437
2586 sqft
The environmentally-conscious community at State Thomas Ravello, Dallas, TX, offers fully furnished properties featuring granite counters and air conditioning, while on-site amenities boast 24-hr maintenance service, swimming pool and internet access.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
57 Units Available
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's pool has the feel of a luxury European vacation, and there's also an on-site day spa. Located in the Uptown Dallas area, this community offers a hot tub and 24-hour gym. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Dallas
37 Units Available
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,605
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1581 sqft
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
20 Units Available
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$940
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
918 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
10 Units Available
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,370
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1199 sqft
Centrally located. Green-certified apartment community featuring a fitness center, swimming pool, business center and laundry. Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances and a Juliette balcony. Covered car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,280
668 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1127 sqft
Situated in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. Residents enjoy access to Reverchon Park and Katy Trail. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Community offers dog park, elevator, and gym.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Henderson
15 Units Available
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,262
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with sleek finishes and a patio/balcony. Use the onsite conference room to work or have meetings. Workout in the gym. Enjoy easy access to the North Central Expressway. Just four miles from downtown.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
13 Units Available
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,525
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Deluxe pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and extra storage. Resort-style amenities include spa, expansive club house and much more. Conveniently located near Target, The Rustic, Kroger and Cityplace. Minutes from Dallas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
24 Units Available
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,095
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1167 sqft
Uptown location near Greenwood Cemetery. Updated features like wide-plank maple floors, granite counters and cherry cabinetry. Sauna, tennis court, yoga and pool for all tenants to use.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
8 Units Available
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,455
1213 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1066 sqft
This community is conveniently located near the Dallas Arts District, the West End and Highway 75. The Uptown location offers a media room, door man, coffee bar and sauna. Furnished units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
19 Units Available
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,000
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Its proximity to McKinney Avenue provides this property with various shopping and dining options. This Uptown Dallas green community features garage parking, gym and hot tub. Furnish units equipped with walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Oak Lawn
15 Units Available
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,476
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1255 sqft
Immacuately designed central courtyards offer sun deck, gourmet outdoor kitchen, and fountains. Rooftop lounge with downtown views. Expansive windows and designer finishes in every home. Within easy walkign distance of Light Rail access, numerous bars and restaurants.

June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesquite Rent Report. Mesquite rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesquite rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mesquite rent trends were flat over the past month

Mesquite rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mesquite stand at $1,104 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Mesquite's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesquite, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Mesquite rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Mesquite, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mesquite is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Mesquite's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Mesquite.
    • While Mesquite's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesquite than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Mesquite.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

