Apartment List
/
TX
/
melissa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melissa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3018 Pinyon Place
3018 Pinyon Place, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
This lovely home is located in the Trails of Melissa. Featuring many upgrades throughout such as crown molding, stylish ceilings, and stone patio. This home has 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2905 Fannin Road
2905 West Fannin Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2704 sqft
This property is a must see! Completely remodeled sitting on over 1 acre, very private backyard. This property boasts laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, study, updated master bath and secondary bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
269 Salmon Lake Drive
269 Salmon Lake Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Good drive-up to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath K-Hov home. Formal Dining (currently used as a Study), Kitchen opens up to the Breakfast area and the Family Room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4222 Cherry Lane
4222 Cherry Lane, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home with a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertop, upgraded Cabinets, Gas cooktop, and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2706 Katie Trail
2706 Katie Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3111 sqft
Amazing immaculately maintained home on a corner lot in desirable Liberty.

1 of 28

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
4012 Gray Wolf Drive
4012 Gray Wolf Dr, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1729 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful, almost like new home! The house has 4 bedrooms, with a great living area. The kitchen is nicely sized, has granite counter tops, and gas cooking top.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3114 Red River Street
3114 Red River Street, Melissa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
Quiet, secluded mobile home in Melissa. Large lot with mature trees offer plenty of shade. 2 beds, 1 bath, Melissa ISD. Ready for immediate move-in.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2903 Madison Drive
2903 Madison Drive, Melissa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3264 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2 story in highly sought after Liberty Subdivision featuring high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen that opens to the living room with separate but connected dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3007 Hickory Ridge
3007 Hickory Rdg, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1948 sqft
This impeccable home is in Move-In Ready condition. You will be greeted by a wide open living space highlighted by a large kitchen with granite island and stainless steel appliances that extend into a dining room and generous family room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3018 Teak Dr
3018 Teak Dr, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1672 sqft
New Construction in quiet neighborhood! This light and bright open concept 3 bed, 2 bath home is brand new and ready for a new family to enjoy! Ceramic tile throughout the entire home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4203 Spruce Road
4203 Spruce Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1865 sqft
Available for showing 8-1-2020. Nice house with 4 bedrooms plus french door study, front porch and back covered patio. Kitchen offers 42 upper cabinets with island sink in beautiful granite counter tops.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2620 Bryant Street
2620 Bryant Street, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1472 sqft
Very nice, cute and well kept clean,light and bright mobile home on almost 2 acres of land in the heart of Melissa. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your back porch .

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2406 Buck Pass
2406 Buck Pass, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN, EXCELLENT LOCATION MINUTES FROM 75. WELL MAINTAINED AND INVITING FLOOR PLAN ON THIS 4 BEDROOM, UPDATED HOME. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH OPEN CONCEPT, NATURALLY LIGHTED AND EXTREMELY VERSATILE FLOORPLAN. NEUTRAL COLORS.
Results within 1 mile of Melissa

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
210 Lindenwood Avenue
210 Lindenwood Ave, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2119 sqft
Rarely found Brand New home built in 2020 near 121 and 75 with 4 bed 3 full bath plus Study at the premium lot! This home features split bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with granite countertop island opening to dining and family room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3714 Milrany Lane
3714 Milrany Lane, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3144 sqft
Gorgeous 4br home with wood flooring & tile...no carpet! Stunning kitchen with nice detailed trim-work, beamed ceiling & HUGE granite island. The kitchen is open to the 2nd living area which leads to the utility room with sink.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
24 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
116 Meadow View Lane
116 Meadow View Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1402 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath home. Close to 75 and less than 15 minutes to McKinney. Cable ready. Security system. Sprinkler System. Nice Wooden Deck and a large backyard. 2 Car Garage with Garage Door Opener. Ceiling fans. Refrigerator Washer-Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Melissa, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melissa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Melissa 3 BedroomsMelissa Apartments with BalconyMelissa Apartments with Garage
Melissa Apartments with GymMelissa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Melissa Apartments with ParkingMelissa Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District