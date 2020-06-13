/
accessible apartments
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX
1 Unit Available
405 Fisherman Trail
405 Fisherman Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1920 sqft
Beautiful 1-story with 4-bedroom & 2 full baths home on a corner lot. Carpet free for easier cleaning and maintainance. Front bdrm with French doors could be office - has closet. Master bedroom separated fr secondary bdrms for privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Results within 10 miles of Melissa
40 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
59 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
22 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
37 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
Greens of Mckinney
31 Units Available
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.