Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Bright Open Floorplan beautiful home feature 3 Bedr +study downstairs, 3 full Baths, Gameroom or 4th bedroom on 2nd floor with full bath and closet. Kitchen with Granite and new SS Appliances. Master with large bath, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Study is perfect for working professional. Full sprinkler, stone accent, corner lot. HOA Included, Pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone!