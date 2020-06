Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spacious floorplan features a foyer that flows into a large formal dining room and into an open concept kitchen and huge living area that is prewired for surround sound with in wall speakers. The large kitchen, with island, has plenty of room for a large dinette set. Ceramic tile floors and granite countertops. Located in the exemplary Melissa Independent School District. Community features a swimming pool as well as a splash pad. Walking distance to the pool and to Melissa Middle School. This house is ready for you and won't last long!