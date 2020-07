Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice Mobile Home with lots of Privacy for Lease. Going on 5 Years Old. Beautiful Huge Pecan Trees in the Back with Plenty of Room to Park Trailers, Equipment. New Carpet. Some Furnishing can Stay if Needed. Nice One! Owner will be doing more to the Landscaping.