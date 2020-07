Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

WOW! Check out this incredible 2 story home, located in Remington Ranch Community! This gorgeous home features an amazing patio off the second floor game room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dual sinks in both bathrooms and a media room! Don't miss out on this awesome deal.