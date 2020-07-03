805 Meadowbrook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking 3 bed, 2 bath, 1624 sq. ft., 1 story home in Mansfield, TX! Open floor plan! Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter-space. Breakfast bar and breakfast nook open to the spacious family room! Vaulted ceilings! Over-sized master suite with dual sinks and HUGE walk in closet. Large backyard with covered patio. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.