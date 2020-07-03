All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 Meadowbrook Lane

805 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

805 Meadowbrook Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 3 bed, 2 bath, 1624 sq. ft., 1 story home in Mansfield, TX! Open floor plan! Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter-space. Breakfast bar and breakfast nook open to the spacious family room! Vaulted ceilings! Over-sized master suite with dual sinks and HUGE walk in closet. Large backyard with covered patio. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
805 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 805 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Meadowbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 805 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 805 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 805 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Meadowbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

