Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Precious 2/1 apartment right on the edge of Mansfield/Midlothian line. Seconds from 287. Upgraded apartment with wood plank foors throughout, granite counter tops, modern fixtures and lighting, stainless steel appliances and the best part.... new stainless steel stackable washer/dryer provided. The pictures speak for themselves. Go to Rently.com and enter the address to schedule a personal tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.