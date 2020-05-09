All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 5412 Farah Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
5412 Farah Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 11:54 PM

5412 Farah Place

5412 Farah Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5412 Farah Pl, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Experience Farah Place of Mansfield Texas! We have one home available for lease at our 13 unit Single Family Development in Mansfield School District. This is a cute little home with all electric utilities in the house. This home has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms with living and dining area. Just on the other side of the City Limits of Mansfield near Bus 287 and Turner Warnell Road. Quiet community for a family; and a good place to do some stargazing. Most homes have Oak hardwood flooring in the main living areas. All houses include Washer and Dryer connections. No garages, but plenty of space to park two vehicles. Water is included. Application fee: $40.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Farah Place have any available units?
5412 Farah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 5412 Farah Place currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Farah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Farah Place pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Farah Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 5412 Farah Place offer parking?
No, 5412 Farah Place does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Farah Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Farah Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Farah Place have a pool?
No, 5412 Farah Place does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Farah Place have accessible units?
No, 5412 Farah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Farah Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Farah Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Farah Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Farah Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary