All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 4703 Fox Meadows Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
4703 Fox Meadows Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4703 Fox Meadows Lane

4703 Fox Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4703 Fox Meadows Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept house in Holland Meadows, Mansfield, very quiet neighborhood. Large living room with fireplace, open to kitchen. Spacious kitchen space, 4 bedrooms, large backyard. Master bedroom with separate shower area and separate garden tub. Dual sinks in master bedroom. Front yard has a front porch. This property is ideally located in sought after neighborhood attending Mansfield ISD. New HVAC unit installed in 2017. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pets are negotiable, please use TAR Application Form. Application Fees can be paid by PayPal or Venmo. All carpet were replaced with vinyl recently, no carpet inside house anymore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane have any available units?
4703 Fox Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane have?
Some of 4703 Fox Meadows Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Fox Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Fox Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Fox Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Fox Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane offer parking?
No, 4703 Fox Meadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Fox Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 4703 Fox Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 4703 Fox Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Fox Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 Fox Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary