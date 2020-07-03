4703 Fox Meadows Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open concept house in Holland Meadows, Mansfield, very quiet neighborhood. Large living room with fireplace, open to kitchen. Spacious kitchen space, 4 bedrooms, large backyard. Master bedroom with separate shower area and separate garden tub. Dual sinks in master bedroom. Front yard has a front porch. This property is ideally located in sought after neighborhood attending Mansfield ISD. New HVAC unit installed in 2017. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pets are negotiable, please use TAR Application Form. Application Fees can be paid by PayPal or Venmo. All carpet were replaced with vinyl recently, no carpet inside house anymore.