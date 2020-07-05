All apartments in Mansfield
4414 New Meadow Dr.

4414 New Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4414 New Meadow Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice single family in Mansfield ISD - Come live in the Mansfield area and swim in the community pool!. The community also has walking paths and parks. Spacious 3-2-2 with attractive stone and brick exterior. The good sized living area comes with a fireplace. The large kitchen overlooks the second living area. The master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub. Electric and gas. Fenced yard. Covered patio.No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4995778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 New Meadow Dr. have any available units?
4414 New Meadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 New Meadow Dr. have?
Some of 4414 New Meadow Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 New Meadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4414 New Meadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 New Meadow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4414 New Meadow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4414 New Meadow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4414 New Meadow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4414 New Meadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 New Meadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 New Meadow Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4414 New Meadow Dr. has a pool.
Does 4414 New Meadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4414 New Meadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 New Meadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 New Meadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

