4414 New Meadow Dr.

Very nice single family in Mansfield ISD - Come live in the Mansfield area and swim in the community pool!. The community also has walking paths and parks. Spacious 3-2-2 with attractive stone and brick exterior. The good sized living area comes with a fireplace. The large kitchen overlooks the second living area. The master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub. Electric and gas. Fenced yard. Covered patio.No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



