Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:52 AM

2406 Elliott Avenue

2406 Elliot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Elliot Avenue, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move-in ready 4 bedroom home has incredible features you will not want to miss! Gorgeous entry with open staircase and combined formal living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Tall ceilings, updated light fixtures and bright windows throughout. Family room is centered around the cozy fire place with beautiful recessed ceiling, and all bedrooms are located on the second level. The spacious master suite has private bath with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Elliott Avenue have any available units?
2406 Elliott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Elliott Avenue have?
Some of 2406 Elliott Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Elliott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Elliott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Elliott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Elliott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2406 Elliott Avenue offer parking?
No, 2406 Elliott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Elliott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Elliott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Elliott Avenue have a pool?
No, 2406 Elliott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Elliott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2406 Elliott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Elliott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Elliott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

