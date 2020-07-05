2314 Hillgrove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME! NEWER CARPET, PAINT, LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND Stainless Steel appliances!!! Looking for space to expand? This is the one! Soaring Ceilings. Five bedrooms with Large master suite upstairs with ENORMOUS closet. Downstairs full bath and bedroom off kitchen, would make a great inlaw suite. Oversized gameroom, large family room and study off kitchen.Elegant formal dining. Charming breakfast nook. Great backyard that is tiered for playset and outdoor living. Many large trees in park like backyard keep home cool. Home located in a culdesac. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Lush landscaping. Full auto sprinkler. Near Walnut Creek Country Club. This one will not last long!