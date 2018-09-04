2313 Charleston Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Half Off 2nd Months rent!This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located in Mansfield, TX. The home features a formal dining room, ceiling fans, a large backyard, 2-car garage, large kitchen, covered patio and much more. This home is priced to lease quickly.



$1549 on A 2 year lease!



Half Off 2nd Months rent!



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/610550



Garrett George, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



972-200-3780



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.