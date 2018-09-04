All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2313 Charleston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2313 Charleston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2313 Charleston Drive

2313 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2313 Charleston Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Half Off 2nd Months rent!This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located in Mansfield, TX. The home features a formal dining room, ceiling fans, a large backyard, 2-car garage, large kitchen, covered patio and much more. This home is priced to lease quickly.

$1549 on A 2 year lease!

Half Off 2nd Months rent!

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/610550

Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Charleston Drive have any available units?
2313 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 2313 Charleston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Charleston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Charleston Drive offers parking.
Does 2313 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Charleston Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 Charleston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Charleston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary