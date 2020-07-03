2216 Cancun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

NO CARPET! (Yea!) Beautiful wood look tile floors and fresh paint are so nice. Big rooms include living room that is open to kitchen so you can enjoy the corner WBFP while you cook. A breakfast bar is great for serving guests. The master bedroom has room for a desk on sitting area. The master suite is split from the other bedrooms offering wonderful privacy. This home is available on August 1. Tenant occupied until then. Submission of an application for review is required prior to scheduling an appointment to see inside the home. There is no fee for this pre-submittal, but it is needed to get an appointment with tenant. Thanks!