Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

2216 Cancun Drive

2216 Cancun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Cancun Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
NO CARPET! (Yea!) Beautiful wood look tile floors and fresh paint are so nice. Big rooms include living room that is open to kitchen so you can enjoy the corner WBFP while you cook. A breakfast bar is great for serving guests. The master bedroom has room for a desk on sitting area. The master suite is split from the other bedrooms offering wonderful privacy. This home is available on August 1. Tenant occupied until then. Submission of an application for review is required prior to scheduling an appointment to see inside the home. There is no fee for this pre-submittal, but it is needed to get an appointment with tenant. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Cancun Drive have any available units?
2216 Cancun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Cancun Drive have?
Some of 2216 Cancun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Cancun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Cancun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Cancun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Cancun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2216 Cancun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Cancun Drive offers parking.
Does 2216 Cancun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Cancun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Cancun Drive have a pool?
No, 2216 Cancun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Cancun Drive have accessible units?
No, 2216 Cancun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Cancun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Cancun Drive has units with dishwashers.

