All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1771 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1771 Country Club Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1771 Country Club Drive

1771 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1771 Country Club Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Brookdale Mansfield is a retirement community which offers personalized assisted living options for seniors, focusing on helping residents maintain privacy, dignity & independence. Emphasis is on providing assisted living, helping you remain as independent as possible. This community is designed to help those needing assistance with daily activities like bathing, dressing & administering medication. Several floor plans, Square footage range 288-360 see attached documents. Rent starts at $2900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Country Club Drive have any available units?
1771 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 1771 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1771 Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1771 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary