1771 Country Club Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Brookdale Mansfield is a retirement community which offers personalized assisted living options for seniors, focusing on helping residents maintain privacy, dignity & independence. Emphasis is on providing assisted living, helping you remain as independent as possible. This community is designed to help those needing assistance with daily activities like bathing, dressing & administering medication. Several floor plans, Square footage range 288-360 see attached documents. Rent starts at $2900