Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1602 Monte Carlo Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:15 PM

1602 Monte Carlo Drive

1602 Monte Carlo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Monte Carlo Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This gorgeous First Texas custom home located in the Mansfield ISD subdivision. Offer an excellent open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, and so much more. Large Master bedroom located downstairs. Two other bedrooms on a split plan. Gourmet Kitchen newly upgraded flooring and countertops have stainless steel appliances. The beautiful, covered back porch is great for relaxing and BBQ. The MISD schools are within walking distance. Easy access to Highway 287, located near shopping centers and restaurants. Home is in pristine condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive have any available units?
1602 Monte Carlo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive have?
Some of 1602 Monte Carlo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Monte Carlo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Monte Carlo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Monte Carlo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Monte Carlo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive offer parking?
No, 1602 Monte Carlo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Monte Carlo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Monte Carlo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Monte Carlo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Monte Carlo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Monte Carlo Drive has units with dishwashers.

