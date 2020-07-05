1602 Monte Carlo Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous First Texas custom home located in the Mansfield ISD subdivision. Offer an excellent open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, and so much more. Large Master bedroom located downstairs. Two other bedrooms on a split plan. Gourmet Kitchen newly upgraded flooring and countertops have stainless steel appliances. The beautiful, covered back porch is great for relaxing and BBQ. The MISD schools are within walking distance. Easy access to Highway 287, located near shopping centers and restaurants. Home is in pristine condition!