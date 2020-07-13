/
apartments with pool
150 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with pool
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
12317 Jamie Drive
12317 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Spacious 2 story, 3/2.5/2 home in Stonewater, Convenient location to Walmart, Galley kitchen, master & 2 other beds up, master bath has garden tub w/sep shower, Community pool and playground.
Results within 1 mile of Manor
14020 Kira Lane
14020 Kira Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2221 sqft
Available now. One-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails.
11532 Shady Meadow Way
11532 Shady Meadow Way, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2209 sqft
11532 Shady Meadow Way Available 08/22/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Shadowglen! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Shadowglen, Huge covered front porch w/ceiling fan. Spacious open floor plan. Study with French doors that can could be a 4th bedroom.
11621 Glen Knoll dr
11621 Glen Knoll Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2486 sqft
House for lease in Manor - Spacious 4bd 2ba one story Home in the subdivision of Shadowglen in Manor! Newly painted, New Flooring.. Conveniently located near Hwy 290 & 130 and The Shadowglen Golf Club. Perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1100 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.
6300 Garden Rose Path
6300 Garden Rose Path, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1605 sqft
Must See Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmKMIhbPpcU ** Open & a spacious floor plan that boasts walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tub & double vanity in master bath.
10620 Speedwagon Run
10620 Speedwagon Run, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2042 sqft
10620 Speedwagon Run Available 08/10/20 New/Never Lived in 4bd/2ba Home in Austin! Mintues from Samsung & 35! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.
5933 Adair Dr
5933 Adair Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1704 sqft
5933 Adair Dr Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Stirling Bridge - 3Bdrm/2Bath Single Story, Open Kitchen/Living Room, Black Whirlpool Appliances, Center Island, Stone/Brick Front Exterior.
13500 Coomer Path
13500 Coomer Path, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1546 sqft
Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.
11109 Harvest Time DR
11109 Harvest Time Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2110 sqft
Gorgeous home with NOT CARPET AT ALL. Features Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter tops great size pantry, Open floor plan from kitchen to living room Formal dinning perfect for entertaining.
11316 Drumellan ST
11316 Drumellan Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,990
2537 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT AUSTIN - Large and beautiful home in Harris Branch with Open kitchen, living and family breakfast area. Nice, large rooms community amenities with pool, sport/tennis courts and fitness center.
13100 Maidenhair Trl
13100 Maidenhair Trail, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1170 sqft
Immaculate cozy single story home built in 2010 situated on spacious corner lot! Private office / game room, includes refrigerator washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, playground and more.
11021 Night Camp Drive
11021 Night Camp Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
11021 Night Camp Drive Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed/3 Bath in Pioneer Crossing! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.
13930 Belzer Dr
13930 Belzer Drive, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
1370 sqft
Looking for a roommate to fill an open bedroom in my house: This is a private bedroom with shared living area/common area which is furnished. The Bedroom comes unfurnished. Prime location, ideal for professional, very quiet environment.
16421 Pallazo Drive
16421 Pallazo Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2449 sqft
16421 Pallazo Drive Available 08/28/20 2 Master Bedrooms - Pflugerville Lake - Cool off and play in the desirable Sorento neighborhood with 2 pools, amenities center, playscape, fitness center, conference room and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1067 sqft
Welcome to The Beckett! Located on the far Eastside of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Beckett boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1141 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1130 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments include 9-foot ceilings, private patios and more. Amenities like swimming pool, gym and dog park all on site. Close to I-35 and less than 15 minute from downtown Austin.
