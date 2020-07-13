Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
33 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12318 Jamie Drive
12318 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1718 sqft
12318 Jamie Drive Available 05/30/20 Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Inviting covered front porch, country kitchen open to living area, all bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12317 Jamie Drive
12317 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Spacious 2 story, 3/2.5/2 home in Stonewater, Convenient location to Walmart, Galley kitchen, master & 2 other beds up, master bath has garden tub w/sep shower, Community pool and playground.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11907 Bastrop Street
11907 Bastrop Street, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2120 sqft
11907 Bastrop Street Available 08/15/20 House for Lease in Manor! - Large 3/2.5 open floor plan house in Wild Horse Creek with study, loft, garage and fenced backyard that backs to green space. Convenient Manor location near Austin and Toll 130.
Results within 1 mile of Manor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
11733 Jackson Falls Way
11733 Jackson Falls Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2341 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story home with one bedroom down stairs and full bathroom. Second floor Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms and full bathroom and a gameroom. Modern kitchen open to family room.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
19 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6300 Garden Rose Path
6300 Garden Rose Path, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1605 sqft
Must See Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/lmKMIhbPpcU ** Open & a spacious floor plan that boasts walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tub & double vanity in master bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10620 Speedwagon Run
10620 Speedwagon Run, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2042 sqft
10620 Speedwagon Run Available 08/10/20 New/Never Lived in 4bd/2ba Home in Austin! Mintues from Samsung & 35! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13500 Coomer Path
13500 Coomer Path, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1546 sqft
Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15221 Shell Bark CV
15221 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1858 sqft
Newer built home in 2018*Nice one story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a full 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11021 Night Camp Drive
11021 Night Camp Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2042 sqft
11021 Night Camp Drive Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed/3 Bath in Pioneer Crossing! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13930 Belzer Dr
13930 Belzer Drive, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
1370 sqft
Looking for a roommate to fill an open bedroom in my house: This is a private bedroom with shared living area/common area which is furnished. The Bedroom comes unfurnished. Prime location, ideal for professional, very quiet environment.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16421 Pallazo Drive
16421 Pallazo Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2449 sqft
16421 Pallazo Drive Available 08/28/20 2 Master Bedrooms - Pflugerville Lake - Cool off and play in the desirable Sorento neighborhood with 2 pools, amenities center, playscape, fitness center, conference room and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
70 Units Available
North Burnet
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Pecan Springs Springdale
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
976 sqft
Located in Austin's North Central District. Modern, spacious one-and two- bed apartments with striking architecture, vaulted ceilings, accent walls. Two laundromats on-site, bike racks, courtyard, barbecue area. Close to Austin's restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
18 Units Available
MLK-183
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
North Austin
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
425 sqft
Welcome to The Rundberg West Apartments! Our friendly community is conveniently located in Austin, Texas. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call The Rundberg West Apartments home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
40 Units Available
Copperfield
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Windsor Park
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
In the desirable Windsor Park neighborhood near Highway 290 and I-35. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, stainless steel or black appliances, and wood floors. A retro-inspired community with picnic areas and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
14 Units Available
Windsor Hills
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
24 Units Available
Georgian Acres
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
65 Units Available
Crestview
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manor, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

