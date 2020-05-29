All apartments in Manchaca
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1821 Goldilocks Lane

1821 Goldilocks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Goldilocks Ln, Manchaca, TX 78652

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning Manchaca Two Story Home! Move In Ready! - Nestled in Manchaca Texas, is this lovely, recently built two story home. With beautifully high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the first floor & open concept this home is an eye catcher. The first floor features an office, formal dining room, open kitchen/living room floor plan. Spacious master suite is located on the first floor as well and is luxurious. The second floor has a spacious secondary living room as well as two full baths.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: Negotiable, contact agent to discuss

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

Rollingwood Management, Inc.
3355 Bee Caves Rd #504, Austin, TX 78746, United States
Phone: +1 512-327-4451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have any available units?
1821 Goldilocks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchaca, TX.
What amenities does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have?
Some of 1821 Goldilocks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Goldilocks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Goldilocks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Goldilocks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Goldilocks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchaca.
Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Goldilocks Lane offers parking.
Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Goldilocks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Goldilocks Lane has a pool.
Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1821 Goldilocks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Goldilocks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Goldilocks Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1821 Goldilocks Lane has units with air conditioning.

