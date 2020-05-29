1821 Goldilocks Lane

Amenities
Stunning Manchaca Two Story Home! Move In Ready! - Nestled in Manchaca Texas, is this lovely, recently built two story home. With beautifully high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the first floor & open concept this home is an eye catcher. The first floor features an office, formal dining room, open kitchen/living room floor plan. Spacious master suite is located on the first floor as well and is luxurious. The second floor has a spacious secondary living room as well as two full baths.
NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.
Pets: Negotiable, contact agent to discuss
Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50
All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.
Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451
Rollingwood Management, Inc.
3355 Bee Caves Rd #504, Austin, TX 78746, United States
Phone: +1 512-327-4451
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5665812)