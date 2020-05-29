1821 Goldilocks Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning Manchaca Two Story Home! Move In Ready! - Nestled in Manchaca Texas, is this lovely, recently built two story home. With beautifully high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the first floor & open concept this home is an eye catcher. The first floor features an office, formal dining room, open kitchen/living room floor plan. Spacious master suite is located on the first floor as well and is luxurious. The second floor has a spacious secondary living room as well as two full baths.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: Negotiable, contact agent to discuss



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



