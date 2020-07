Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly updated Home in Prime Location in Lucas, Texas! Top Rated Lovejoy School District. New flooring and paint inside and outside. 3 beds 2.1 baths. Huge over an acre lot with large trees and lots of grass. Room for a garden and lots more.just off LUCAS road. all schools are a very short drive. IDEAL for live in and running a home-based business. Home is located close to Lake Lavon. Easy access to 75 central. The landlord may do Lease to a Purchase option for a qualified tenant.