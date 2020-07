Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

LOVEJOY SCHOOLS!!! NEW, one story custom home on 1+ acres in Stinson Highlands. This luxurious home features extensive hardwood floors, Iron front door, granite counter tops, huge back patio with fireplace and much more. Big master suit with luxury bathroom, and large closet. Very open floorplan with a massive family room. Has a beautiful media room, and large game room. Luxury abounds in your new home!