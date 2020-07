Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ice maker carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Affordable lease in coveted Lovejoy ISD! New skirting & new roof coming in the fall. Carpet replaced less than a year ago. Comes with a washer & dryer and a refrigerator with an ice maker and has a dishwasher that is less than a year old. This great property is minutes from Lovejoy High School and Hart Elementary. This cute home has a country feel, yet is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Don’t miss this opportunity to be in Lovejoy ISD!