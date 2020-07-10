Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$562
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$589
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
38 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Puckett Place
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2012 S Monroe
2012 South Monroe Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1065 sqft
Gorgeous - Well maintained! Lovely neighborhood, located a block from Amarillo College Washington Campus! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886484)

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5761 WABASH ST
5761 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1475 sqft
Townhome in Western Plateau for RENT. Property is end unit so only shares one wall. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. 1 Bedroom and Bath downstairs and 1 upstairs. Washer & dryer stay. Nice covered patio in backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Hawthorne Drive - 1
3608 Hawthorne Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3608 Hawthorne Drive Brick Townhome in Woflin area Rent: $775 Security Deposit: $500 Application Fee: $25 All Appliances Provided Washer/Dryer included Central Heat/Air Fireplace Small patio yard NO Dogs and NO SMOKING allowed One covered

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3104 Paramount Boulevard - B
3104 Paramount Boulevard, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
Well located spacious deluxe three bed, two bath duplex on Paramount between 34th and Mockingbird. Relax in a large enclosed backyard with patio with new 6' wooden fence for privacy. Fireplace in living room and ample-sized bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6107 HANSON RD
6107 Hanson Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1817 sqft
Located in Belmar!!!Completely remodeled 3/2/2 - This completely remodeled home includes new roof, windows, interior and exterior paint, new tile in bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, includes fridge washer and dryer, laminate wood floors and

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
4116 Bowie
4116 Bowie Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
927 sqft
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! - Cute 3b 1b home. Private drive and wood fencing all around. This property has a large wooden deck perfect for grilling out in the summer! Washer dryer included with property.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1305 CLYDE ST
1305 Clyde Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
Clean and affordable on quiet street in Avondale. Neutral Carpet, spacious kitchen and dining area, two full baths, huge utility room and attached double car garage. All appliances furnished including washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Amarillo

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
11301 Looby Ln
11301 Looby Lane, Randall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house in Amarillo. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 20th, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Amarillo

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
611 28TH ST
611 28th Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1708 sqft
Very cute and well kept duplex. 2 bed, 2 bath, washer/dryer included. Kitchen and living are open, with room for counter height stools. All kitchen appliances stay. **** SQ FOOTAGE IS 1/2 OF WHAT PRAD PULLS*****

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
101 VALLEYVIEW RD
101 Valleyview Rd, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon.

July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Amarillo rents held steady over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Amarillo, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

