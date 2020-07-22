Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Clovis offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 B Laurelwood
1013 Laurelwood Dr, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
1330 sqft
1013 B Laurelwood Available 08/01/20 Condonminium in Colonial Park - Large 2 bedroom unit with single garage, open floor plan, 2 story, lawns are maintained, total electric unit with washer and dryer, all appliances. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901103)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3624 Weston St.
3624 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON HOME ONLY 1 YEAR OLD - This large open floor plan home features many upgrades , 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms, all appliances included even a washer and dryer, double garage with electric opener, large fenced yard with auto sprinkler

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Reese Drive
2225 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2225 Reese Drive Available 08/07/20 Desirable Newer Home in Mesa School District . Pets Welcome! - You will love the layout of this newer home. The rooms are spacious, with the windows that make the whole house come alive.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 1/2 Gidding St
1204 1/2 Gidding St, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 1/2 Gidding St in Clovis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1121 Alma Street - 1
1121 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
840 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos are of a similar model home). 2006 Champion Single Wide, 60 x 14

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 Alma Street - 1
1119 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
840 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos are of a similar model home). 2006 Clayton Single Wide, 60 x 14

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1109 Alma Street - 1
1109 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos are of a similar model home). 2001 Legacy Single Wide, 60 x 16

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Alma Street - 1
1117 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
840 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos are of a similar model home). 2005 Fleetwood Single Wide, 60 x 14

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Alma Street - 1
1115 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
840 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, large enclosed yard, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos of a similar model home). 2005 Champion Single Wide, 60 X 14

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 Alma Street - 1
1103 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos are of a similar model home). Refurbished (like-new) 2011 Legacy Mobile Home Single Wide.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 Alma Street - 1
1105 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$800
1456 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. 1980 GAL Double Wide, 52 X 28

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3748 Glenfield Dr.
3748 Glenfield Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1926 sqft
3748 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/06/20 Large rooms in this Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom in Mesa Elementary School District - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has tile floors in the living area and a corner fireplace in the living room.

1 of 9

Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
3520 D Adenmore Ct.
3520 Adenmor Ct, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
1435 sqft
3520 D Adenmore Ct. Available 01/28/20 COLONIAL PARK CONDOMINIUM - Large condo over 1200 sq feet in this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit, with soaring ceiling to second story, master bedroom includes a loft/study.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Clovis, NM

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Clovis offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Clovis. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Clovis can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

