Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM

20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$646
683 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
26 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Puckett Place
7 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
839 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
41 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1413 BROOK AVE
1413 Brook Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
736 sqft
LEASE minimum 1 year, tenant pays utilities.New interior paint and floor coverings. Mock fire-place.w/d hookups.

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
736 North Aldredge Street
736 North Aldredge Street, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
350 sqft
$450 A Month ABP $250 Deposit $150 Pet Fee (only 1 small pet allowed) Small 1 bed 1 bath efficiency... This is not a duplex but a single structure with its own yard. All bills paid by the landlord!

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
3608 Southwest 7th Avenue - B
3608 West 7th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
596 sqft
-All Bills Paid -No Pets -Floor heater -Fenced back yard -Fridge provided, Stove will be coming soon -No washer/dryer hook-ups

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1317 Herman Street - A
1317 Herman Street, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
535 sqft
All bills paid Wall heat New paint No pets Newer carpet in the living room Good sized bathroom and closet space! Shared back yard
Results within 10 miles of Amarillo

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2710 8th Ave
2710 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
Available 07/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WTAMU - Property Id: 299444 This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to the park and to the West Texas A&M Campus! Included is the fridge and stove, and the water is paid! This unit is

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2611 6th Ave
2611 6th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WTAMU Campus - Property Id: 297879 This unique, adorable apartment, situated in a quiet neighborhood, is within 4 blocks of WTAMU.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2608 2nd Ave
2608 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment Near WTAMU - Property Id: 227956 Modern, spacious newly remodeled apartment steps from WTAMU campus. This apartment features cool brick walls, a balcony, and stained concrete floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
5 Southridge - 2
5 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Great Location in Hunsley Hills. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet. Washer and Dryer are provided in the apartment. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent. NO Pets and NO Smoking Residential, Multi-Family.

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
506 4th St
506 4th Street, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Newly updated, central HVAC, granite counters, updated bathroom. Landlord pays water & maintains yard. Offered by Lyons Realty

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
805 8th Ave
805 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 05/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WT - Property Id: 254407 Adorable apartment located in a quiet neighborhood, close to WT and the park! Central heating and air, hardwood floors, and a gas stove.

Amarillo rents declined over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Amarillo to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Amarillo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Amarillo.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

