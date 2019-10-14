All apartments in Lowry Crossing
Find more places like 525 Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowry Crossing, TX
/
525 Meadow Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:01 AM

525 Meadow Drive

525 Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

525 Meadow Drive, Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Furnished home on 1 acre with outdoor living and a hot tub! Country feel with city conveniences, just 7 miles to Historic Downtown McKinney. Outdoor living area includes stone wood-burning fireplace with cedar mantle. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood floors.  Private master suite with king-sized bed, walk-in closet, granite countertops, framed mirrors, oversized master shower with frameless glass. 2nd bedroom with a king bed, 3rd bedroom with two twin xl beds that each have an adjustable base, and a daybed with trundle in the study can sleep two more.  Wood front door, new 2019 carpet and paint, all appliances including refrigerator washer and dryer. Sleeps 8 people comfortably

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Meadow Drive have any available units?
525 Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowry Crossing, TX.
What amenities does 525 Meadow Drive have?
Some of 525 Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowry Crossing.
Does 525 Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 525 Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 525 Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXAnna, TXSachse, TX
Celina, TXProsper, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXLittle Elm, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District