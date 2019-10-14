525 Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Furnished home on 1 acre with outdoor living and a hot tub! Country feel with city conveniences, just 7 miles to Historic Downtown McKinney. Outdoor living area includes stone wood-burning fireplace with cedar mantle. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Private master suite with king-sized bed, walk-in closet, granite countertops, framed mirrors, oversized master shower with frameless glass. 2nd bedroom with a king bed, 3rd bedroom with two twin xl beds that each have an adjustable base, and a daybed with trundle in the study can sleep two more. Wood front door, new 2019 carpet and paint, all appliances including refrigerator washer and dryer. Sleeps 8 people comfortably