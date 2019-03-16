6102 Forest Hills Drive - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location! Located right off of Bee Cave in Westlake. Minutes from restaurants & shopping.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has satillo tile throughout the down stairs with 2 bedrooms down and a full bath down. One bedroom upstairs with a private full bathroom. Carpet throughout the upstairs. Don't miss your chance to see this one today! Call me for more details. Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply.

